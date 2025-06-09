Bild: Ukraine uses F-16 to down Russian fighter

A Russian Su-35 fighter was shot down by a Ukrainian-operated F-16 in what analysts are calling a landmark air combat victory for Kyiv.

German outlet Bild first reported the details of the June 7 engagement, describing it as the first known aerial kill by an F-16 under Ukrainian command.

The fight occurred over Ukraine’s northeastern airspace near the border with Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian Air Force fighters had been targeting Russian positions in response to cross-border threats. As the report outlined, Russian forces deployed a Su-35 to intercept, but the aircraft flew into a prepared trap.

According to Bild, the Ukrainian Air Force employed not just the U.S.-built F-16, but also a Swedish Saab 340 AEW&C aircraft—an airborne early warning and control system—used to track enemy aircraft at extended ranges. The Swedish platform reportedly detected the Su-35 at a distance of 200 to 300 kilometers and relayed its location to the F-16 pilot in real time.

The Ukrainian F-16, identified in reports as a Dutch-modified F-16AM, fired an AIM-120 air-to-air missile. The missile struck the Su-35 near the Russian town of Korenevo in Kursk Oblast, forcing the pilot to eject. Ukrainian aircraft returned safely to base without losses.

Canadian pilot and aviation expert Marc Brooks commented on the engagement in a post on X: “Not just an F-16, the elephant in the room is a Swedish AWACS system now detecting Russian aircraft hundreds of KM away in real time and directing missiles fired by the F-16. The SU35 never even knew it was being engaged.”

Air Power, a defense analysis platform, noted that this was the first confirmed combat kill by a Ukrainian-operated F-16. The incident also involved a version of the aircraft often described as outdated by military observers.

The event has triggered debate within international defense circles. Chinese military commentators, reacting to the incident, noted that Russia “has been facing difficult times,” pointing to previous air losses in other theaters: “In India, Su-30 and MiG-29 aircraft were shot down by a Pakistani J-10CE. That was understandable given the generational gap. Now the Su-35 has been downed by an old F-16 model. That’s humiliating.”

The use of airborne early warning in tandem with advanced missile systems represents a new stage in Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, particularly as its air force begins integrating newer Western-supplied assets into real-time combat operations.