Ukrainian Air Force units have shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet during a mission near the Kursk direction early Saturday morning, June 7, according to the official military report from Kyiv.

In a brief statement, the Air Force confirmed, “A Su-35 multirole fighter was downed as part of an air operation in the Kursk sector.”

No further details were provided by the service regarding the method of engagement or the exact location of the shootdown.

Unofficial sources suggest the Russian aircraft was attempting to approach the Ukrainian border with the intent to intercept Ukrainian fighter jets conducting precision strike missions on targets inside Russian territory.

According to those accounts, the Su-35 was lured into a pre-set trap and neutralized before it could engage.

Ukrainians published a video reportedly showing the downed Russian Su-35 jet. https://t.co/zWWbmNofIl pic.twitter.com/XGzue3BB9Z — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 7, 2025

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia is believed to have lost approximately 10 Su-35 fighters. The independent OSINT monitoring group Oryx has documented visual confirmation of at least 7 Su-35 losses based on photographic and video evidence. These losses include shootdowns over Ukrainian-controlled territory and combat zones near the front lines.

The Su-35, manufactured by Sukhoi and operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces, is among Russia’s most advanced fourth-generation fighters. Equipped with phased-array radar and capable of launching beyond-visual-range missiles, the jet is often deployed for both air superiority and strike escort roles.

This event follows a growing pattern of increased Ukrainian activity near Russia’s border zones, with multiple recent reports of successful air and drone strikes on military infrastructure inside Russian territory, including ammunition depots and logistics hubs.

Kyiv continues to expand its air denial efforts while modernizing its air force under persistent aerial pressure. Despite Russia’s advantage in numbers and long-range aviation, Ukrainian units are exploiting gaps in Russian tactical planning and radar coverage with a mix of electronic warfare and decoy tactics.