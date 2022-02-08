Belarus to send troops to Syria

Belarus to join Russia’s military contingent in Syria and to send its troops to the war-torn country.

A draft agreement between Russia and its ally Belarus endorsed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says that the Belarusian troops will work to provide “humanitarian assistance” to the population outside combat zones.

France-based consultant and analyst Denys Kolesnyk tweeted that the Belarus government will send 200 troops to Syria to help the Russians.

“They are to be deployed at Russian airbase Khmeimim,” he said on Twitter.

The document, which is yet to be signed by the countries’ foreign and defense ministries, states that Belarusian troops will act under operational control of the Russian military in Syria when deployed to the country.

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since 2015, teaming up with Iran to help Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government reclaim control over most of the country after a devastating civil war.