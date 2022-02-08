Tuesday, February 8, 2022
type here...

Belarus to send troops to Syria

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Belarus to join Russia’s military contingent in Syria and to send its troops to the war-torn country.

A draft agreement between Russia and its ally Belarus endorsed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says that the Belarusian troops will work to provide “humanitarian assistance” to the population outside combat zones.

France-based consultant and analyst Denys Kolesnyk tweeted that the Belarus government will send 200 troops to Syria to help the Russians.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“They are to be deployed at Russian airbase Khmeimim,” he said on Twitter.

The document, which is yet to be signed by the countries’ foreign and defense ministries, states that Belarusian troops will act under operational control of the Russian military in Syria when deployed to the country.

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since 2015, teaming up with Iran to help Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government reclaim control over most of the country after a devastating civil war.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine