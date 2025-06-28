Australian Abrams tanks arrive in Poland

A U.S.-built M1 Abrams tank in Australian camouflage has been spotted in Poland, signaling the imminent arrival of Australia’s promised armor support to Ukraine.

The appearance follows an October 2024 announcement by the Australian government that it would donate 49 M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine.

The commitment, part of a broader A$245 million (approximately US$163 million) military aid package, is aimed at enhancing Kyiv’s armored capabilities amid ongoing Russian aggression.

According to public details, the tanks were sourced from Australia’s existing inventory of retired M1A1 Abrams platforms. These vehicles are being phased out as the Australian Defence Force transitions to 75 newer M1A2 SEPv3 variants.

Although the transfer was expected earlier, delivery timelines were extended, reportedly due to Washington’s end-user approval process. The United States, as the original manufacturer of the Abrams tank, maintains rights over third-party transfers under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) framework.

The M1A1s heading to Ukraine are older models, but defense analysts note they still provide a credible battlefield presence. With proper maintenance and integration into Ukraine’s armored brigades, the tanks are expected to play a frontline role, particularly as Ukraine adapts to a combined Western equipment structure.

The M1 Abrams, manufactured by General Dynamics, has been operated by a number of U.S. allies and is regarded as one of the most capable Western main battle tanks.