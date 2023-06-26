Australia to supply more armored vehicles to Ukraine

The Australian Government intends to provide Ukraine with more armored vehicles in its defensive struggle against Russia.

The Australian Government will provide Ukraine a new $110 million assistance package.

“This assistance will help Ukraine defend and support itself against Russia’s illegal, immoral and unprovoked invasion,” said in a statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The new military aid package will include 70 military vehicles, including 28 M113 armored vehicles, 14 Special Operations Vehicles, and 28 MAN 40M medium trucks and 14 trailers.

Australia also will supply 105mm artillery ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Ukraine has demonstrated strength, resilience and courage in defending against Russia’s unjust invasion. Australia is proud to be one of the largest non-NATO contributors in support of Ukraine, and will continue to support Ukraine to end the war on its own terms… This package will continue to support Ukrainians on the front line,” Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said.