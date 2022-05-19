Thursday, May 19, 2022
Australia sends more armored vehicles to Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Ryan McKenzie

The Australian Government will provide further support to the Government of Ukraine by gifting 30 additional armoured vehicles as part of a new military support package.

According to Minister for Defense Peter Dutton, Australia will gift 14 M113 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and a further 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles (PMVs) to Ukraine in support of its ongoing resistance to Russian aggression.

Additionally, Australia will deliver 60 pallets of medical supplies, donated by Australian citizens, along with three pallets of radiation monitoring equipment and personal protective equipment, on behalf of the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Authority (ARPANSA) and Australia Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO).

“This additional assistance will further support the Government of Ukraine in its response to Russia’s brutal, unrelenting and illegal invasion,” Minister for Defence Peter Dutton said in a release published on his personal website.

Photo by Jesse Kane

Australia has previously provided six M777 155mm lightweight, towed howitzers and 155mm howitzer ammunition to Ukraine, on top of 20 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles, 14 protected weapons systems, anti-armour weapons and ammunition, military equipment, combat rations, medical supplies and financial contributions.

