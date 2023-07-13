Thursday, July 13, 2023
Assault rifle-mounted robot dogs were spotted in China

By Dylan Malyasov
The Chinese Armed Forces reportedly successfully integrated quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicles, known popularly as “robot dogs,” to improve the combat capability of its troops.

A video taken from a Chinese state TV broadcast shows semi-autonomous robot dogs with assault rifles during military exercises.

Footage circulating on social media shows 4-legged robot dogs firing a QBZ -95 rifle into targets at a military training ground.

According to military experts, this semi-autonomous robot is programmed to minimize human exposure to danger. The unique capabilities of the robot, including its sensor package, creates a notable advantage for base security.

The cutting-edge technology will allow drones to be sent into dangerous areas to detect and destroy the enemy or dangerous objects. The characteristics and exact purpose of these drones, as well as their operational status, are currently unknown.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

