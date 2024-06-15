Aselsan to showcase advanced defense technologies at Eurosatory

Turkish defense contractor Aselsan will exhibit a wide range of advanced defense technologies at Eurosatory 2024, held from June 17-21.

Under the motto “Technology Serving People and Planet,” ASELSAN aims to enhance international collaborations and highlight its global presence.

Among the key highlights will be the KORKUT air defense gun system, known for its ATOM 35 mm smart firepower, which will be displayed integrated on an 8×8 vehicle for the first time. Additionally, ASELSAN will showcase the ALP multifunction AESA Air Surveillance Radar System and the MARLIN Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), designed for surface and electronic warfare, reconnaissance, and critical facility security.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ahmet Akyol, President & CEO of ASELSAN, emphasized the importance of the European defense market and the company’s commitment to forging new partnerships and engaging with industry professionals.

ASELSAN, established in 1975, is renowned for its innovative products and solutions across defense, security, commercial, and civilian sectors. The company operates globally, with subsidiaries and offices in 16 countries, and continues to make a significant impact both in Europe and worldwide.