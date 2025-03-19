Albania fields Turkish-made YIHA-III kamikaze drones

The Albanian Air Force has begun deploying YIHA-III kamikaze drones, marking the latest addition to the country’s growing arsenal of advanced aerial strike capabilities.

The YIHA-III has already demonstrated its combat effectiveness in various conflicts, earning the designation of “Combat Proven” through its deployment in Syria, Ukraine, and Pakistan.

The YIHA-III is a loitering munition designed for high-precision strikes against enemy air defense systems, radar installations, and forward operating bases. Featuring an extended loitering capability, the drone can remain airborne for several hours before executing its terminal attack phase with precision-guided targeting. The system is optimized for swarm tactics, allowing multiple drones to coordinate attacks on strategic enemy positions.

Developed by a Turkish defense firm, the YIHA-III has a distinctive design, incorporating elements of the OMTAS anti-tank guided missile. The drone’s fuselage is based on the missile body, with added wings, a tail, and a rear-mounted propeller engine for extended flight capabilities. This design enables it to carry out pinpoint strikes while maintaining a lightweight and highly maneuverable airframe.

While Albania has not disclosed specific details about the number of units acquired or their intended deployment strategy, the integration of loitering munitions into its military suggests an increasing focus on advanced drone warfare tactics.