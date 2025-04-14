Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to pay $15B for Patriot systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is prepared to pay $15 billion to purchase 10 Patriot air defense systems from the United States.

Speaking in a “60 Minutes” interview, Zelenskyy stated that despite prior commitments made during the NATO summit in Washington, Ukraine has yet to receive the additional Patriot systems it was promised. He emphasized the urgency of bolstering air defenses amid continued Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

“We are ready to pay these $15 billion. We will find this money and cover all the costs,” Zelenskyy said, adding that he had presented multiple proposals to President Donald Trump, including outright purchase, leasing, and licensed production of the systems and corresponding missiles.

The Patriot surface-to-air missile system, manufactured by Raytheon, remains a top priority for Ukrainian defense planners, as the country faces a persistent threat from ballistic and cruise missile attacks. According to Zelenskyy, several European partners have signaled their readiness to help finance the acquisition if the U.S. government agrees to proceed.

“But the U.S. says there is no such possibility today. Meanwhile, they are selling these systems to Israel,” Zelenskyy said. “I’m not saying Israel doesn’t need them, but if we are partners, can’t a way be found to protect Ukraine?”

During the interview, Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Trump to visit Ukraine and see firsthand the destruction caused by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy noted that he had also requested production licenses under both the current and previous U.S. administrations, as Ukraine explores longer-term solutions to its air defense capability gaps.

While Zelenskyy has sought direct engagement with Trump to secure these systems, the U.S. president recently turned his attention to media criticism, lashing out at CBS following a broadcast that included Zelenskyy’s interview and a segment from Greenland. Trump accused the network’s “60 Minutes” program of targeting him and urged Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr to impose maximum penalties for what he called “illegal and improper conduct.”

For Ukraine, the stakes remain high. “If we want to survive and defend our people, we must act,” Zelenskyy said.