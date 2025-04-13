type here...

Western leaders demand accountability after Sumy attack

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy has left at least 32 civilians dead, including two children, in one of the deadliest attacks on urban areas this year.

The early morning attack on April 13, Palm Sunday, has drawn strong condemnation from Western leaders, including U.S. and French officials.

In a statement, Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, said: “Today’s Palm Sunday attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy crosses any line of decency. There are scores of civilian dead and wounded. As a former military leader, I understand targeting and this is wrong. It is why President Trump is working hard to end this war.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also issued a strong rebuke: “This morning, two Russian missiles struck the heart of the city of Sumy in Ukraine, causing numerous civilian casualties, including children once again. Everyone knows: this war was initiated by Russia alone. And today, it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it—with blatant disregard for human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump.”

Macron called for immediate international measures to pressure Moscow into accepting a ceasefire. “France is working tirelessly toward this goal, alongside its partners,” he added.

According to Ukrainian authorities, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles were launched from inside Russia by the 112th and 448th Missile Brigades.

The missiles, armed with 9M723 fragmentation high-explosive warheads, struck a densely populated street in central Sumy. Officials stated that the launches originated from Liski in Voronezh Oblast and Lezhenki in Kursk Oblast.

Photos from the scene show widespread destruction and debris-strewn streets. Emergency services and volunteers continue to search the rubble for survivors.

Ukrainian officials have reiterated that the attack was deliberate and that there were no military targets in the area. The Ministry of Defense described the strike as a “premeditated act of terror” and called for expanded Western military and humanitarian support.

Despite ongoing international efforts at mediation, Russian missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure have persisted, often with high civilian casualties.

