Zelenskyy: Russia launched thousands of drones and bombs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Russia’s intensified aerial campaign, stating that over the past week, Russian forces launched more than 1,050 attack drones, nearly 1,300 aerial bombs, and over 20 missiles against Ukraine.

In a statement on social media, Zelenskyy emphasized that such actions contradict any claims of seeking peace. “Ukraine is fighting for the normal and secure life it deserves, for a just and lasting peace. We want to end this war. But Russia does not, and it continues its aerial terror,” he said.

He highlighted the widespread destruction caused by Russian strikes, targeting cities and civilians. “Those who seek negotiations do not deliberately strike people with ballistic missiles,” he added, referring to Moscow’s use of high-impact weaponry.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that stopping Russian attacks requires greater international support. He called for enhanced air defense capabilities, military aid, and security guarantees to prevent future aggression. “Strengthening our air defense, supporting our army, and ensuring effective security guarantees must be the focus. Justice must prevail. We believe in the power of unity and will restore lasting peace,” Zelenskyy stated.

The escalation in Russian aerial assaults underscores the ongoing intensity of the conflict, with Ukraine continuing to push for additional defensive systems from its Western allies.