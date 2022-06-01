Wagner’s wagon spotted in Ukraine for first time

A rare armored vehicle belonging to Russian mercenaries from a shadowy company called Wagner was spotted in Ukraine.

The footage, which was reportedly filmed in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, shows a damaged and abandoned Chekan armored vehicle of the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group.

The Chekan, known popularly as “Wagner’s wagon”, is a mine-resistant, ambush protected vehicle (MRAP) build on Ural-432007-0111-31 chassis. The main role of Wagner’s wagon is to carry troops in combat theatres where mines and improvised explosive devices are likely to be encountered.

The Wagner Group, also known as PMC Wagner, is a Russian paramilitary organization. It is variously described as a private military company, a network of mercenaries, or a de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian mercenaries from a shadowy Wagner group actively exploited such vehicles in local conflicts in Syria, Lybia and Sudan.