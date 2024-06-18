Tuesday, June 18, 2024
type here...

Vietnam-era M113 armored vehicle gets new firepower

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Bear Midkiff

Belgium’s John Cockerill has showcased upgraded Vietnam-era M113 armored vehicles equipped with the advanced Cockerill Protected Weapon Station (CPWS) at Eurosatory 2024.

The CPWS is a lightweight, remotely operated modular turret designed for versatility and enhanced battlefield capabilities.

The CPWS turret can accommodate various weapons, including a 25x137mm or 30x113mm gun, along with a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun. This innovative design features a convertible roof with four operational modes: fully closed, slightly open for sniping, raised for monitoring, and fully open for emergency access.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Bear Midkiff, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Central Eastern Europe at John Cockerill Defense, highlighted the significance of the CPWS on the M113, stating, “In Ukraine, we are learning that mass and quantity can sometimes be superior to quality. The CPWS enables all units on the battlefield to effectively defend themselves.”

The integration of the CPWS turret into the M113 vehicle aims to modernize the platform, offering enhanced protection and firepower while maintaining the vehicle’s renowned mobility and versatility. This upgrade reflects the ongoing evolution of armored vehicles to meet contemporary operational requirements.

The M113, the most widely used armored vehicle of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, was instrumental in breaking through dense jungle thickets to attack and overrun enemy positions. Known as an “APC” (armored personnel carrier) or “ACAV” (armored cavalry assault vehicle) by allied forces, the M113 has a storied history and remains a vital asset in modernized form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army names new air defense system after Vietnam war hero

Colton Jones -
The U.S. Army has named its latest integrated air defense system after Sgt. Mitchell W. Stout, the only Air Defense Artillery Soldier to receive...

Russia’s new fighting vehicle spotted at assembly line

Army

KNDS unveils Leclerc Evolution tank at Eurosatory

Army

Rheinmetall unveils hybrid tank and air defense system

Army

French-made armored vehicles endure Russian airstrike in Ukraine

Army

Arquus to upgrade Qatari VAB armored vehicles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.