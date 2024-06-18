Vietnam-era M113 armored vehicle gets new firepower

Belgium’s John Cockerill has showcased upgraded Vietnam-era M113 armored vehicles equipped with the advanced Cockerill Protected Weapon Station (CPWS) at Eurosatory 2024.

The CPWS is a lightweight, remotely operated modular turret designed for versatility and enhanced battlefield capabilities.

The CPWS turret can accommodate various weapons, including a 25x137mm or 30x113mm gun, along with a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun. This innovative design features a convertible roof with four operational modes: fully closed, slightly open for sniping, raised for monitoring, and fully open for emergency access.

Bear Midkiff, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Central Eastern Europe at John Cockerill Defense, highlighted the significance of the CPWS on the M113, stating, “In Ukraine, we are learning that mass and quantity can sometimes be superior to quality. The CPWS enables all units on the battlefield to effectively defend themselves.”

The integration of the CPWS turret into the M113 vehicle aims to modernize the platform, offering enhanced protection and firepower while maintaining the vehicle’s renowned mobility and versatility. This upgrade reflects the ongoing evolution of armored vehicles to meet contemporary operational requirements.

The M113, the most widely used armored vehicle of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, was instrumental in breaking through dense jungle thickets to attack and overrun enemy positions. Known as an “APC” (armored personnel carrier) or “ACAV” (armored cavalry assault vehicle) by allied forces, the M113 has a storied history and remains a vital asset in modernized form.