USS Ford strike group heads to Europe

Nearly 4,500 U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group departed Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown on June 24 for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility.

According to the U.S. Navy, the deployment is part of a broader mission to support national security, economic stability, and global deterrence efforts.

“Carrier Strike Group Twelve is the most capable, adaptable, and lethal naval mission package in the world,” said Rear Adm. Paul Lanzilotta, commander of Carrier Strike Group Twelve. “Our force stands prepared and ready to execute sustained, multi-domain operations at sea, wherever and whenever tasked, in support of American security and economic prosperity.”

The strike group includes flagship USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), under the command of Capt. Dave Skarosi, and the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8), led by Capt. David Dartez. Accompanying warships include Arleigh Burke-class destroyers assigned to Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2), commanded by Capt. Mark Lawrence, as well as the USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), based in Mayport, Florida and commanded by Capt. Judson Mallory.

“I am beyond proud of the work the warfighters on this ship have put in to prepare for this deployment, and thankful for the families and friends who continue to support them,” Capt. Skarosi said. “I have no doubt that this ship and crew will face and overcome any challenges with overwhelming force and fortitude, showcasing the power and lethality of the Ford-class carrier to the world.”

Other destroyers deploying as part of DESRON 2 include USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Mahan (DDG 72), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), which had already departed Norfolk on May 6.

The embarked squadrons of CVW 8 include four strike fighter squadrons: VFA-37 “Ragin’ Bulls,” VFA-213 “Blacklions,” VFA-31 “Tomcatters,” and VFA-87 “Golden Warriors.” Also deploying are VAQ-142 “Gray Wolves” (electronic attack), VAW-124 “Bear Aces” (airborne command and control), HSC-9 “Tridents” and HSM-70 “Spartans” (helicopter squadrons), and a detachment from VRC-40 “Rawhides” (fleet logistics).

According to the Navy, the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group enhances the ability of U.S. forces to respond quickly to crises, project air and sea power, and operate in contested environments. The deployment provides strategic options to American civilian and military leadership in a period of heightened tension in Europe.