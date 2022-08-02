US to send more ammunition to Ukraine in latest aid package

The U.S. will send Ukraine another $550 million in weapons to fight Russia, including more ammunition for high-tech, medium-range rocket launchers and artillery systems, the Biden administration announced Monday.

The announcement includes more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 155mm artillery systems that Ukraine’s forces are using so effectively on the battlefield to defend their country.

“This package brings assistance to Ukraine to approximately $8.1 billion since the beginning of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked assault,” the administration announced on Monday, adding that “The people of Ukraine inspire the world as they defend their country and their freedom, and we stand with you. This marks the seventeenth drawdown from U.S. Department of Defense inventories to provide arms and equipment for Ukraine’s self-defense since August 2021.”

The United States continues to stand with Allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s aggression.

“Our commitment to the people of Ukraine will not waver. We stand united with Ukraine,” the message added.