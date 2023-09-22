US to send more air defense systems and ammunition to Ukraine

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that the Department of Defense is sending an additional security assistance package to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs.

Officials said the United States is pledging an additional $325 million security assistance package to Ukraine.

The package “includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, logistics support vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield.

President Joe Biden unveiled the aid package after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

“We’re committed to help Ukraine build a force capable of ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security, capable of deterring future threats against sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom, which are underway now,” Biden said. “Because that’s what this is all about — the future, the future of freedom. America can never, will never walk away from that.”

The latest round of assistance marks the 47th drawdown of equipment from Defense Department inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and reflects the United States’ enduring commitment in the face of Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy’s meeting with Biden capped the Ukrainian president’s daylong tour through Washington, which also included discussions with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and a meeting with defense officials at the Pentagon.