Sunday, May 21, 2023
US to send additional military aid for Ukraine

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Photo by John Yountz

The United States announced details Sunday of $375 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, including ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Javelin antitank systems.

The latest package includes funding for additional ammunition for artillery systems, armored bridging systems, trucks to transport heavy equipment and antitank systems.

“It includes additional ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and critical enablers valued at up to $375 million that Ukraine is using on the battlefield to push back against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression,” the news release says.

The latest military aid package also provides Ukrainians with laser-guided rocket munitions and thermal imagery systems.

“The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the release states.

Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe.

