US strikes Houthi weapon depots in Yemen

By Dylan Malyasov
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi weapons depots in Yemen, following repeated attacks by the group on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The operation is seen as a direct response to the escalating maritime threats posed by the Houthis and aimed at safeguarding regional security.

“This targeted operation was conducted in response to repeated unlawful attacks by the Houthis on international commercial shipping, as well as on U.S., coalition, and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. It also aims to weaken the Houthis’ ability to threaten our regional partners,” said a CENTCOM spokesperson.

The airstrikes were aimed at several Houthi arms storage facilities containing advanced weaponry, including anti-ship missiles and unmanned aerial systems. The strikes aimed to disrupt the Houthis’ capacity to carry out future attacks and to diminish their ability to threaten vital international waterways.

In addition to the airstrikes, U.S. Navy destroyers USS Stockdale and USS Spruance, along with aircraft from both the U.S. Navy and Air Force, successfully neutralized a number of Houthi missile launch systems as they traversed the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The operation ensured the safety of maritime routes that are crucial for international commerce.

“Specifically, eight unmanned aerial systems, five anti-ship ballistic missiles, and four anti-ship cruise missiles were successfully detected and destroyed, ensuring the safety of vessels and their crews,” the spokesperson added.

The targeted strikes are part of an ongoing U.S. strategy to secure the region’s major shipping lanes from instability and attacks. The Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical chokepoint for global trade, has been a focal point for tensions, with the Houthis attempting to disrupt the movement of vessels.

Dylan Malyasov
