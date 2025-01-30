US startup develops football-sized kamikaze drone

American defense startup XDOWN has developed the P.S. Killer (PSK), a lightweight, throwable tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS) designed for rapid deployment in combat scenarios.

The PSK, described as a “throw-and-forget” drone, is built for special operations forces (SOF) and counterterrorism missions, offering speed, stealth, and precision targeting.

XDOWN describes the PSK’s deployment process as simple: “Grab it – Switch it ON – Throw it.” The drone launches into operation within two seconds, much like a quarterback throwing a football.

The kamikaze drone has a 40+ miles range and can reach 135 knots speed.

XDOWN developed the PSK to enhance special operations forces’ ability to conduct high-value target (HVT) missions. The drone’s compact size, rapid deployment, and advanced swarm capabilities integrate seamlessly into mission planning, providing operatives with a tactical advantage in dynamic environments.

For counterterrorism operations, the PSK offers precision strike capabilities, reducing collateral damage in urban environments. Its ability to neutralize threats quickly while minimizing risks to civilians and infrastructure makes it a viable alternative to conventional strike methods.

With its compact design, rapid activation, and advanced capabilities, the PSK represents a new direction in small-scale, high-impact drone technology.

As noted by the company, innovations like the P.S. Killer could redefine tactical operations for special forces and counterterrorism units worldwide.