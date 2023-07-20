US providing $1.3 billion more in aid for Ukraine

The United States is providing up to $1.3 billion million in additional military aid for Ukraine, according to Pentagon.

The Defense Department said Wednesday that the latest package “highlights the continued U.S. commitment to meeting Ukraine’s pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities while also building the enduring capacity of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the mid and long term.”

The U.S. military assistance includes four NASAMS systems and munitions; 152 mm artillery rounds; 150 fuel trucks; Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade unmanned aerial systems; tactical secure communications systems and surveillance systems; and funding for training, maintenance and sustainment.

This package, which includes critical air defense capabilities and munitions, will be provided as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Unlike Presidential Drawdown authority, which DoD has continued to utilize to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry or partners to then send to Ukraine. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine.