US Navy guided-missile destroyer en route to Black Sea

The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) began its northbound international strait transit en route to the Black Sea, according to the official command account U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa.

According to a tweet from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, Arleigh Burke began its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with NATO allies and partners in the region.

USS Arleigh Burke is the lead ship of the Arleigh Burke class of guided-missile destroyers. These ships were the first destroyers in the world equipped with the AEGIS Weapons Systems.

USS Arleigh Burke was the first U.S. Navy ship designed to incorporate shaping techniques to reduce radar cross-section to reduce their detectability and likelihood of being targeted by enemy weapons and sensors. Originally designed to defend against Soviet aircraft, cruise missiles, and nuclear attack submarines, this higher capability ship is to be used in high-threat areas to conduct antiair, antisubmarine, antisurface, and strike operations.

The ship’s operations in the Black Sea will strengthen interoperability with NATO allies and partners and demonstrate collective resolve to Black Sea security.

The U.S. Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea consistent with international law, including the Montreux Convention.