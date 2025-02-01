US Navy evaluates laser weapon aboard destroyer

The U.S. Center for Countermeasures (CCM) has released new details on the testing of the High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system, a directed energy (DE) weapon installed on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88).

The annual report, published in January 2025, outlines the Navy’s demonstration of HELIOS aboard USS Preble, verifying its functionality, performance, and capability in engaging an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) target.

According to the report: “CCM supported the Navy’s demonstration on USS Preble (DDG 88) to verify and validate the functionality, performance, and capability of the HEL with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance system against an unmanned aerial vehicle target. CCM collected imagery of the engagements to support the evaluation of system performance.”

The USS Preble is the first U.S. Navy vessel equipped with HELIOS, a 60-kilowatt-class directed energy laser weapon developed by Lockheed Martin. It is also the first laser weapon integrated with the Aegis combat system, a key feature that enhances the ship’s ability to track, engage, and neutralize threats.

HELIOS represents a major step forward in naval warfare, providing a cost-effective countermeasure against drones, small boats, and other asymmetric threats. The U.S. Navy has been expanding its directed energy arsenal, and the HELIOS-equipped USS Preble joins a growing number of Navy ships fielding high-energy laser weapons.

The successful testing of HELIOS underscores the U.S. Navy’s commitment to integrating laser weapons into its fleet to counter evolving threats. Unlike conventional missile-based defense systems, directed energy weapons like HELIOS offer a virtually unlimited magazine, rapid engagement capabilities, and lower per-engagement costs.

As the Navy continues to refine directed energy technology, the deployment of HELIOS on USS Preble marks a significant milestone in the advancement of laser-based ship defense systems. Future iterations of HELIOS and similar systems are expected to play an increasingly important role in protecting U.S. naval assets in contested environments.