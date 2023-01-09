US Marines conduct HIMARS rapid infiltration exercise

The U.S. Marine Corps has conducted a multi-service High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration exercise.

According to a press release from 2nd Marine Division, Marines conducted a dry fire with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, better known as HIMARS, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“This exercise is to increase the unit’s ability to transport and employ HIMARS in a multi-service offensive operation,” the news release says.

The HIMARS system is a self-propelled artillery piece with a rocket pod on the back that shoots rockets and missiles. It is easily utilized allowing for rapid operations.

Designed for rapid deployment, HIMARS are wheeled missile launcher systems capable of launching multiple guided artillery strikes on long-range targets. This missile system is capable of carrying one pod of six guided rockets or one pod of a larger extended-range missile. HIMARS is capable of rolling onto an aircraft, rolling off of an aircraft and firing within two minutes of landing. The rockets can fire up to 70 km. (approx. 45 miles) while the guided missile can fire up to 270 km. (approx. 170 miles).

Washington provided Ukraine with rocket launchers during Russia’s invasion of the country. The HIMARS systems have helped to destroy Russian military ammunition warehouses, transport nodes, and command and control centers with a pinpoint accuracy beyond the range of the howitzers Ukraine has been using.