US Marine Corps orders more ACV-30 combat vehicles

The United States Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems a $172 million contract modification for the procurement of 30 additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV-30), the company confirmed Friday.

The latest award under Full-Rate Production (FRP) Lot 5B brings the total to 60 ACV-30s added to the fleet in recent months, following a similar $188.5 million contract in FRP Lot 5A.

“This green light on FRP 5B is big news for the ACV program,” BAE Systems said in a statement. “That’s 60 new vehicles total, bringing survivability, versatility, and serious firepower to the battlefield.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to a May 1 Department of Defense contract announcement, BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, will oversee the production and support of the new ACVs under a firm-fixed-price modification. The total value of the ACV contract, if all options are exercised, could reach $3.8 billion.

The ACV-30 variant is equipped with a medium-caliber cannon, designed to enhance firepower and survivability in expeditionary operations. It serves as a key modernization platform for the Marine Corps, replacing aging Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAVs) and supporting ship-to-shore maneuvers and ground combat operations.

The Marine Corps Systems Command in Quantico, Virginia, is managing the contract, which includes production, fielding support, and spares. Manufacturing will be carried out across several BAE Systems sites, including York, Pennsylvania (60%), Aiken, South Carolina (15%), San Jose, California (15%), Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%), and Stafford, Virginia (5%). Work is expected to be completed by June 2027.

The new ACV-30s will play a critical role in expanding mission versatility and adapting to evolving global threats.