The recent decision by the United States to suspend military intelligence sharing with Ukraine has reportedly resulted in significant setbacks for Ukrainian forces, allowing Russian troops to advance along a critical segment of the frontline, according to TIME.

“As a result of this pause, there are hundreds of dead Ukrainians,” a Ukrainian officer anonymously told TIME in an interview on Friday in Kyiv. The officer emphasized morale as the primary issue, highlighting that Ukrainian forces are currently operating without key intelligence support from the U.S., rather than losses inflicted by Russian forces directly. “It’s really causing an advantage for the enemy on the front line,” the officer added.

The effects of this suspension are most acute in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting to maintain control over territory gained during their offensive last August. Since the U.S. intelligence support stopped, Russian forces have rapidly advanced in the region, targeting crucial Ukrainian supply lines.

Roman Pogorily, co-founder of the open-source intelligence organization Deep State, warned local media about the deteriorating situation: “If we do nothing, there will be huge consequences.” He described the main supply route for Ukrainian forces in Kursk as being “under constant attack,” severely hampering movement and logistics.

A source within President Zelenskyy’s government confirmed that operations in the Kursk area have suffered most from the loss of access to U.S. intelligence data. Ukrainian forces have notably lost critical early-warning capabilities, which previously allowed them to detect and respond to Russian aircraft approaching from Russian airspace. This has significantly shortened the timeframe available for issuing alerts about potential airstrikes and missile attacks.

Additionally, the cessation of U.S. intelligence sharing has impaired Ukraine’s ability to conduct medium and long-range strikes against Russian targets. Without data from American satellites, these strike capabilities have been effectively neutralized.

On March 4, former President Trump’s administration announced the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, including assistance already en route. By March 5, the halt had extended to the sharing of crucial intelligence, notably affecting alerts about Russian missile launches.

In line with this policy shift, MAXAR, a prominent private provider of commercial satellite imagery, also terminated Ukraine’s access to its satellite images following a request from the Trump administration.