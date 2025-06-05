US delays F-16V fighters delivery to Taiwan

Taiwan’s long-anticipated delivery of 66 F-16V fighter jets from the United States has hit delays, with only a handful expected to arrive this year—far fewer than originally planned.

Local media, citing military sources, reported Tuesday that the handover schedule has slipped, with full delivery by the end of next year now contingent on U.S. efforts to stay on track.

The Republic of China Air Force confirmed that system integration issues have slowed the pace of production and delivery. Taiwan ordered the new fighters, upgraded from the F-16C/D platform, with enhanced ground-attack capabilities. These upgrades require additional testing and integration, which have introduced new complexities into the production timeline.

Taiwan’s defense ministry has previously said it expects all aircraft to be delivered before the end of 2026. However, sources within the military noted skepticism about whether all 66 jets can be delivered by next December, stating that the key variable is whether U.S. manufacturers can resolve integration hurdles in time.

One official acknowledged that while the order size is relatively modest, “if the U.S. side increases efforts, it should be possible to meet the deadline.” The report also noted that the U.S. contractor involved has already replaced two project managers, while Taiwan has reassigned its own liaison officer to the manufacturer. The U.S. Air Force has reportedly directed the company to provide monthly updates to its headquarters in response to the delays.

Only one aircraft had been delivered by the end of March, according to the report. While the initial production process was slower than expected, Taiwanese officials say there is still more than a year and a half remaining for the full delivery to be completed.