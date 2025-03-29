Lockheed Martin hands over first F-16 to Taiwan

Taiwan has officially taken delivery of its first F-16 C/D Block 70 fighter jet from the United States.

The delivery ceremony, held at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Greenville, South Carolina, was attended by Taiwan’s Vice Defense Minister Po Horng-huei and Taiwan’s representative to the United States, Alexander Yui.

The event was first made public in photographs released by U.S. Congressman William Timmons on social media.

“We are so proud to be the global home of the F-16 and to support Taiwan’s air defense capabilities,” Timmons said in a statement accompanying the images.

The aircraft delivered is a two-seat F-16D model with tail number 6831, the first of 66 advanced F-16V (Block 70) fighter jets ordered by Taiwan under a 2019 foreign military sales agreement approved during President Donald Trump’s administration. According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, all aircraft are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

The Block 70 variant features upgraded radar systems, new mission computers, enhanced electronic warfare capabilities, and improved structural life. Taiwan’s new D-model aircraft comes equipped with the AN/ALQ-254(V1) “Viper Shield” electronic warfare suite and standard 600-gallon external fuel tanks. The aircraft also incorporates Martin-Baker US18E ejection seats.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo had earlier confirmed to lawmakers that a vice minister would travel to the U.S. to attend the handover, although details had not been made public at the time.

The F-16 Block 70 program is viewed as a cornerstone of Taiwan’s efforts to strengthen its ability to respond to potential aerial threats. With this delivery, Taiwan’s air force moves closer to integrating next-generation fighter platforms alongside its existing fleet of F-16 Block 20 aircraft, which are being upgraded domestically to a similar configuration.

The United States continues to play a central role in Taiwan’s defense procurement, particularly in the area of advanced fighter aircraft. Lockheed Martin’s Greenville facility is currently the global production line for the F-16 Block 70 series, which has also been delivered to U.S. allies in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.