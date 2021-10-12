Tuesday, October 12, 2021
US Army orders more Lockheed’s Sentinel A4 missile defense radars

By Colton Jones
Photo courtesy Lockheed Martin

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has announced that it was awarded a new contract from the U.S. Army to begin production for five additional Sentinel A4 missile defense radars.

Lockheed says the new radar was developed specifically to detect and identify cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, rotary wing and fixed wing aircraft, and rocket, artillery, and mortar threats.

Army soldiers will use these radars to evaluate the operations of the new Sentinel A4s, which are projected to be delivered by the end of 2022.

“The Lockheed Martin team truly understands the importance that this system holds for our warfighters,” stated Troy Allen, program manager for the U.S. Army Sentinel A4 program office. “Once equipped with the Sentinel A4, our soldiers will operate in a more secure warfighting environment, improving capabilities against multiple evolving threats.”

“This latest contract was awarded two years earlier in the development process than in previous programs, thanks to the team’s continued success in meeting all milestones ahead of schedule,” said Mark Mekker, director of Army Radars for Lockheed Martin. “It’s not only representative of the hard work of our employees, but also the U.S. Army’s confidence in the experience and performance of Lockheed Martin.”

