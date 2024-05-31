US Army opens new artillery production facility in Texas

The U.S. Army’s Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition held an opening ceremony for the Universal Artillery Projectile Lines (UAPL) facility in Mesquite, Texas, on May 29.

The state-of-the-art plant, operated by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, represents a key step in modernizing the Army’s industrial base.

“This plant is an important example of how we are modernizing our World War II-era organic industrial base. The Army is spending more than a billion dollars every year to make these critical improvements,” said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. She emphasized the significance of new production lines and expanded contracts to enhance production speed and capacity.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The facility is equipped with high-volume production capabilities for large-caliber metal parts and features long-stroke, high-tonnage forging capabilities. It incorporates automation, modern manufacturing practices, and digital-data-capture ability. The UAPL will produce a range of metal parts, from 60 mm to 155 mm, with minimal changeover requirements.

Today, with the support of Congress, the @USArmy and our industry partner @GD_OTS opened the Universal Artillery Projectile Ammunition Plant in Mesquite, Texas, which will provide a much-needed increase to our capacity & capability to produce 155mm munitions. Along with new… pic.twitter.com/K80969qsph — Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth (@SecArmy) May 29, 2024

The UAPL is part of the Army’s broader modernization plan to enhance munitions production capabilities and maintain readiness.

The facility aims to meet the goal of producing 100,000 artillery rounds per month by the end of 2025.

The funding for the UAPL comes from fiscal 2022 and 2023 congressional supplementals and reprogramming of Defense Department funds.

Under a $576 million package of contracts, General Dynamics designed and constructed the facility, including procurement, transportation, installation, and commissioning. Upon completion, the Army will assume ownership of the capital equipment, leasing it back to General Dynamics through a government-furnished materiel agreement.

The new facility underscores the commitment of the Army and the defense industry to bolstering the defense industrial base and maintaining the readiness of the armed forces. This investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities ensures that the U.S. military remains prepared to meet current and future threats.