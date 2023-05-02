US Army holds massive military drill in Germany

The U.S. Army, allies and partners are holding the Combined Resolve 18 exercise from April 21 to May 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany.

Combined Resolve is a recurring exercise designed to prepare a U.S. Armored Brigade Combat Team in support of NATO deterrence initiatives such as bolstering readiness, responsiveness, and reinforcement.

The 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, from Fort Hood, Texas, leads Combined Resolve 18 as the primary training audience and the 16th Mechanized Division from the Polish Armed Forces is the higher command.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The exercise is designed to assess units’ abilities to conduct combat operations effectively alongside these other countries and units in a complex multi-domain battlespace.

The JMRC, a directorate under 7th Army Training Command, is the U.S. Army’s premier combat training center outside the U.S. and hosts the Combined Resolve exercise series twice a year, providing a realistic maneuver training capability in Europe that can be tailored for U.S., allied and partner units.

For the Soldiers in the field, it is an opportunity to train in a simulated combat environment and experience realistic scenarios they could face on a modern battlefield.

In addition to field training, Soldiers have the opportunity to work in conjunction with the military forces from other nations. Each service member participating has the opportunity to learn and enhance interoperability with allied and partner nations.

CBR 18 reinforces the U.S. Army and allies and partners’ ability to fight and win on any battlefield.