US Army announces upcoming unit deployments in response to the invasion of Ukraine

The U.S. Department of the Army announced on Friday the summer deployment of the following units in support of our unrelenting commitment to Europe and our NATO allies.

According to a press release from the Department of the Army, each of these units will replace a previously deployed unit in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The 101st Airborne Division Headquarters, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will deploy to replace the 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters. Approximately 500 Soldiers will deploy.

The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

These deployments are a one-for-one unit replacement which leaves our overall force posture in the region unchanged. The units being replaced will return to their home station.