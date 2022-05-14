Saturday, May 14, 2022
type here...

US Army announces upcoming unit deployments in response to the invasion of Ukraine

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Michael Eaddy The purpose of this mission was to allow the bridging company to meet their training objective while helping the Iron Rakkasans shorten the distance to their next training objective. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

The U.S. Department of the Army announced on Friday the summer deployment of the following units in support of our unrelenting commitment to Europe and our NATO allies. 

According to a press release from the Department of the Army, each of these units will replace a previously deployed unit in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The 101st Airborne Division Headquarters, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will deploy to replace the 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters. Approximately 500 Soldiers will deploy.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

These deployments are a one-for-one unit replacement which leaves our overall force posture in the region unchanged. The units being replaced will return to their home station.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine