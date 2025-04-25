US approves $46M Javelin missile sale to Ireland

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to Ireland, involving FGM-148 Javelin missiles, Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLUs), and associated support, valued at approximately $46 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced.

According to the DSCA, the Government of Ireland has requested thirty-six LwCLUs, which will be added to an earlier Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case that included forty-four FGM-148 Javelin missiles. The prior sale, valued at $8.7 million, remained under the congressional notification threshold.

This latest notification brings the total to forty-four Javelin missiles and thirty-six LwCLUs, with additional equipment including missile containers, Enhanced Producibility Basic Skills Trainers, U.S. Government technical assistance, and other logistical support.

The DSCA said the proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by enhancing Ireland’s defense capabilities, allowing the nation to continue its contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions and NATO’s Partnership for Peace program.

“This proposed sale will enhance Ireland’s capability to build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity to meet its national defense requirements,” the agency said in a statement. The DSCA added that Ireland will have no difficulty integrating the new equipment into its armed forces and that the sale will not affect the military balance in the region.

The prime contractors for this sale will be the Javelin Joint Venture between Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida, and RTX Corporation in Tucson, Arizona. No offset agreements have been proposed at this stage, though any such arrangements would be negotiated between Ireland and the contractors.

The DSCA confirmed that the implementation of the sale will not require the deployment of additional U.S. Government or contractor personnel to Ireland, and that U.S. defense readiness will remain unaffected by the transaction.

The Javelin missile system, manufactured jointly by Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation, is a portable, shoulder-fired weapon designed for use against armored vehicles, fortifications, and low-flying helicopters. It has seen widespread deployment by U.S. forces and allies in recent conflicts.