US Air Force tests Barracuda-500 ‘cheap’ cruise missile

The U.S. Air Force Armament Directorate (EB) and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) have selected Anduril’s Barracuda-500 autonomous air vehicle (AAV), known popularly as a cheap cruise missile, to advance to the next phase of the Enterprise Test Vehicle (ETV) prototype program.

The initiative aims to develop a modular, cost-effective air platform designed for large-scale production and next-generation airborne operations.

Within seven months of its selection for the ETV effort, Anduril refined the Barracuda-500’s design and conducted a successful flight test, demonstrating the system’s adaptability and rapid development capabilities. The test highlighted Barracuda’s modular structure and Anduril’s ability to field advanced autonomous systems ahead of specific customer requirements.

Moving into the next phase, Anduril will further showcase Barracuda-500’s autonomous teaming capabilities, validate its manufacturability, and emphasize its modular design, which allows for future mission adaptability. The ETV program’s focus on autonomy, affordability, and rapid deployment aligns with the design philosophy behind Anduril’s Barracuda family of autonomous air vehicles.

In September 2024, Anduril conducted a flight test of Barracuda-500 in collaboration with EB and DIU. The test included pre-mission planning, a vertical launch from an emulated palletized employment system, autonomous flight for over 30 minutes, target acquisition through GPS coordinates, and autonomous terminal guidance to the objective. The event was designed to replicate future operational scenarios and validate key capabilities.

Later this year, Anduril will carry out additional flight tests to demonstrate the Barracuda-500’s collaborative autonomous functions, including simultaneous vertical launches, system-to-system communication, and the ability to execute mission autonomy behaviors in contested environments.

The next phase of the ETV project will also focus on proving the scalability and cost-effectiveness of Barracuda-500’s manufacturing process. Anduril plans to produce multiple ETV units using techniques that mirror full-scale production methods, with an eye toward mass production by 2026. The aircraft’s modular architecture and reliance on commercial components are designed to enable high-volume production while maintaining cost efficiency.

Anduril’s Barracuda family of AAVs is built with modularity in mind, incorporating a small number of standardized subsystems. The company plans to demonstrate Barracuda-500’s compliance with Weapon Open System Architecture (WOSA) standards, which would allow rapid integration of modular hardware and software as mission demands evolve.

Anduril continues to prioritize rapid development and deployment timelines, working closely with DIU and the Air Force Armament Directorate to deliver a scalable, affordable, and mission-ready Enterprise Test Vehicle solution.