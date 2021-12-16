US Air Force purchase additional Gatling-style cannons

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems to supply additional M61A1 gun systems to U.S. Air Force t air forces.

The award, announced by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on 15 December, covers the purchase of M61A1 Vulcan six-barrel, air-cooled, electrically fired Gatling-style rotary cannon which fires 20mm rounds at an extremely high rate.

The contract award from Air Force Life Cycle Management Center enables the company to provide for the production of the cannons in support of the F-16 weapon system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

General Dynamics says the M61A1 Vulcan is an externally powered six-barrel 20mm Gatling gun system that offers lightweight, highly lethal combat support for a variety of air, land and sea platforms.

The Vulcan cannon increases multiple-hit probabilities when compared to single barrel guns operating at lower rates of fire. The M61A1 weapons provide reliability up to 10 times greater than single-barrel guns.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, the new deal is worth $88,2 million and work will be performed in Williston, Vermont, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 12, 2031.

Also noted is that this award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,8 million will be obligated on the first order at time of award.