US Air Force deploys additional refueling tankers to Germany

The U.S. Air Force announced on Wednesday that approximately 150 personnel from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing here deployed four KC-135 Stratotankers to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

The aircraft arrived at Spangdahlem today to augment existing U.S. forces in theater, improve readiness, enhance NATO’s collective defense posture, and further capabilities with allied and partner nations. The deployment is with the full cooperation of the German government.

“We are always ready,” said Col. Cassius Bentley, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “Our Airmen and aircraft are always prepared, working hard to ensure that we are ready to support when called. This deployment proves we can provide rapid global mobility, reach, and power.”

The 92nd Air Refueling Wing is the Air Force’s largest active duty air refueling wing, warranting the title “Super Tanker Wing.” Fairchild directly supports Air Mobility Command’s mission, providing global reach airpower and deploying expeditionary combat support forces in support of worldwide contingency requirements.

“These are purely defensive forces,” chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. “These additional personnel are being positioned to respond obviously to the current security environment caused by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and certainly to help reinforce and bolster deterrence and defense capabilities of the NATO alliance.”

This deployment was conducted in full coordination with host nations and NATO military authorities, and although temporary in nature, they are prudent measures to increase readiness and enhance NATOs collective defense during this period of uncertainty.

The 92nd ARW capability of aerial refueling enhances the Air Force’s ability to accomplish its mission of projecting the joint force with rapid global mobility.