Ukrspecexport to promote new anti-materiel rifle

Ukraine’s military export agency, Ukrspecexport, announced Thursday an exclusive joint Horizon’s Lord marketing agreement which to help market the new anti-materiel rifle around the globe.

According to a recent news release, Ukrspetseksport has signed an agreement on representation and cooperation with Volodar Obriyu (Horizon’s Lord in English), which is the developer of a multi-caliber anti-materiel rifle of the same name and unique ammunition for it.

The «Horizon’s Lord» rifle is designed for sabotage and counter-sabotage activities, including in deserts and mountain areas; to destroy enemy snipers, large-caliber machine guns, anti-tank missile systems (ATGM), as well as to combat lightly armored vehicles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This rifle and ammunition for it is a unique domestic development, which in many respects has advantages over existing sniper rifles of this type. “The design features of the “Horizon’s Lord” allow to quickly move from one caliber to another, simply by changing the barrel,” – said Deputy Director-General of SC “Ukrspetsexport” Yuri Shramko.

Ukrspetsexport noted that the original design of the MCR-HL allows to quickly adapt the rifle to any large-caliber cartridge that is in service with potential operating countries, namely: 12.7x99NATO, 12.7×108; 12.7x114HL; 14.5×114 and even a small-caliber projectile 23×115, which will significantly increase the combat capabilities of the squads.

The agreement envisages combining the efforts of Ukrspetsexport and Horizon’s Lord to develop the promising Ukrainian concept of MCR Horizon’s Lord rifle + 12.7x114HL cartridge, and the sniper complex to enter the global market.

“We are proud to have received an exclusive opportunity to present the promising development of domestic gunsmiths on world markets. “The owner of Horizon’s Lord has already aroused the interest of our international partners, and we will be proud to demonstrate it to potential customers,” said Yuri Shramko.