Ukrainians turn wreckage of downed Russian Su-30 into keychains

Photo by Fuselage Creations

Fuselage Creations, a team of aviation enthusiasts, has transformed remnants of modern Russian fighter jets into souvenir keychains, selling them overseas to procure equipment and vehicles for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The latest addition to their collection is a relic from the Russian Federation’s contemporary aerial fleet, the Su-30 bearing the registration number “62 Red.”

This fighter jet, identified as RF-81773, was downed by Ukrainian military forces on March 15, 2022, near the village of Bryhaduvannia in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region. It belonged to the 14th Fighter Aviation Regiment based at the Kholmy airfield in Kursk Oblast. The Su-30 was employed to strike Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure.

According to Ukrainian military reports, the aircraft was brought down by anti-aircraft gunners from the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, using a standard 23mm anti-aircraft artillery ZU-23.

The crew perished in the incident, and the remains of the aircraft commander, Lieutenant Colonel Pazynych Oleksandr Serhiyovych, and navigator Captain Kyslyakov Yevheniy Mykolaiovych were handed over to the Russian side for burial.

Photo by Fuselage Creations
Photo by Fuselage Creations

The Su-30’s wreckage has been repurposed into 962 keychains, now available for sale, with proceeds intended to support Ukraine’s ongoing struggle against its aggressor. This symbolic gesture aims to fund Ukraine’s defense efforts against the adversary.

Photo by Fuselage Creations
Photo by Fuselage Creations

