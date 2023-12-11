Russian military units sustained significant losses during an advance on Ukrainian positions near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region.

On December 9th and 10th, Russian forces attempted an assault on Ukrainian positions near Krynky, situated 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson, deploying dozens of heavy armored vehicles, including tanks.

Reportedly, four out of five tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles (BMDs), and an additional four armored personnel carriers were successfully destroyed.

Russian propagandists acknowledge the failure of the offensive operation, noting the consistently high pace of Ukrainian operations in the area.

Currently, Russian forces continue their offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kremenna line, near Bakhmut, close to Avdiivka, west of Donetsk, in the border zone between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and in the western part of Zaporizhzhia region.