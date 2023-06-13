Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Ukrainian troops obliterate rare Russian electronic warfare system

By Dylan Malyasov
A rare Russian RP-377LA «Lorandit» electronic warfare system has been obliterated in a huge explosion after Ukrainian forces carried out an artillery strike.

Video circulating on social media shows Ukrainian Soldiers using artillery to destroy the Russian electronic warfare system in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.

A RP-377LA «Lorandit» electronic warfare system, designed to conduct electronic reconnaissance and suppression of radio-frequency sources, is based on UAZ-452 4×4 chassis.

The new modern EW system enables the crew to detect, locate, identify the enemy and will give the commander the capability to counter disrupting and degrading the enemy’s ability to communicate, coordinate and synchronize. The system provides search, location and radio jamming of VHF radio communication equipment.

According to Russian media, the RP-377LA system can search for broadcasting stations operating in the frequency range of 20 to 2000 MHz, and perform radio direction finding from 25 to 2000 MHz. The scanning speed of the working frequency in the PR-377L version is 10 MHz/s, while in the RP-377LA version, it’s 65 MHz/s.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

