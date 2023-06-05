Monday, June 5, 2023
Ukrainian troops hunt Russian air defense systems with kamikaze drones

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Ukraine’s SBU security service has released aerial footage showing ‘Kamikaze’ drones that stalk Russia’s modern air defense systems.

Dramatic new video shows the moment Ukrainian kamikaze-style drones stalked Russian Buk-M1 (SA-11 Gadfly) medium-range surface-to-air missile system and three Tor-M2 (SA-15 Gauntlet) short-to-medium range surface-to-air missile systems.

As the chase heats up, the drones descend to an altitude of just a few dozen feet above the ground and hit Russian air defense systems. One “Tor” tried to shoot down a kamikaze drone, but the pilot kept the drone safe – manually diverted it from the missile, and then “captured” the target and caught up with the enemy surface-to-air missile system.

The Oryx open-source intelligence site reports that Russia has apparently lost 16 Tor-M2 series surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems and 11 Buk-M1 series SAMs in Ukraine since Russia began an invasion.

The Security Service said in a post Saturday that its special agents also destroyed another three Nona self-propelled artillery systems, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 tanks, an electronic warfare station and enemy fortifications with kamikaze drones.

