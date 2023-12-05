Ukrainian artillery units successfully targeted and destroyed a Russian SA-8 Gecko mobile short-range air defense system deployed in the Kherson region.

The strike, executed by Ukrainian troops, marks a significant tactical achievement amid ongoing tensions in the region. The Gecko system, recognized for its capabilities in countering airborne threats, was reportedly neutralized in an operation conducted with precision and strategic intent.

The SA-8, also known by the Russian nomenclature 9K33 Osa, is a wheeled short-range surface-to-air missile system. The SA-8 Gecko is a low-altitude, short-range air defense system that uses command-guided missiles and is known to have an optical tracking system as a backup to its onboard radars.

While the specifics of the engagement remain confidential, the destruction of the Osa system showcases the strategic prowess and efficiency of Ukrainian military units. The Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea, has witnessed intensified military activities as tensions persist in the area.

Additionally, apart from the SA-8 Gecko system, the area witnessed the successful neutralization of a 203mm 2S7 Pion self-propelled heavy artillery cannon.

Подвійний удар ☠️ Ми в Телеграмі ☠️ https://t.co/Ig9Gffk6tR 🚖 Збір на машину нашим бійцям – https://t.co/cJRv4GgvEP 🚖 🪖 Долучайся до боротьби – https://t.co/0RV5Bd4lPP 🪖 pic.twitter.com/YicFLBekbS — Flying Skull (@flyingskullua) December 4, 2023

The Ukrainian military’s successful operation against the Russian air defense system and artillery cannon underscores their commitment to safeguarding territorial integrity and protecting the nation against potential threats.