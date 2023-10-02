Monday, October 2, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian troops destroy deadly Russian artillery system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian high-powered self-propelled gun hiding within a tree line. 

A Russian 2S7 heavy artillery system was reportedly destroyed by a Ukrainian GMLRS precision strike, according to NOELreports.

The Ukrainians have used the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) munitions, fired from the HIMARS vehicle, to destroy a deadly 2S7 self-propelled gun.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 2S7 Pion is a  203mm self-propelled artillery system developed to destroy enemy targets at long range. It is the biggest armored artillery piece in the Russian arsenal.

The self-propelled gun, known popularly as the “Soviet atomic cannon”, can carry up to four 203 mm nuclear shells that could eliminate targets at a range of 37.5 km.

The main purpose of this self-propelled gun, which went into operation in 1975, was the suppression of enemy rear lines, the destruction of particularly important nuclear weapons and facilities in tactical depths up to 50 kilometers away.

The 2S7 ‘Pion’ self-propelled gun was developed in the 1980s and is still considered as one of the most powerful cannons in the world.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker claimed that Ukrainian troops had destroyed a Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S 152mm self-propelled gun.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia shoots down its own Su-35 fighter jet

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian air defense troops have shot down one of the most advanced fighter jets in frontline service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. Russian propagandist Ilya...

Ukraine to get more French-made Caesar howitzers

Army

Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian air defense system

Army

Ukrainian armored vehicle spotted in Belarus

Army

Ukraine to receive 10 Slinger ‘drone killer’ systems by year’s end

Army

Russia received Iranian-made rockets to attack Ukraine

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog