Ukrainian troops destroy deadly Russian artillery system

Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian high-powered self-propelled gun hiding within a tree line.

A Russian 2S7 heavy artillery system was reportedly destroyed by a Ukrainian GMLRS precision strike, according to NOELreports.

The Ukrainians have used the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) munitions, fired from the HIMARS vehicle, to destroy a deadly 2S7 self-propelled gun.

The 2S7 Pion is a 203mm self-propelled artillery system developed to destroy enemy targets at long range. It is the biggest armored artillery piece in the Russian arsenal.

A 2S7 Pion 203-mm self-propelled gun destroyed by GMLRS projectiles. pic.twitter.com/nSbxaI1v6W — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 2, 2023

The self-propelled gun, known popularly as the “Soviet atomic cannon”, can carry up to four 203 mm nuclear shells that could eliminate targets at a range of 37.5 km.

The main purpose of this self-propelled gun, which went into operation in 1975, was the suppression of enemy rear lines, the destruction of particularly important nuclear weapons and facilities in tactical depths up to 50 kilometers away.

The 2S7 ‘Pion’ self-propelled gun was developed in the 1980s and is still considered as one of the most powerful cannons in the world.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker claimed that Ukrainian troops had destroyed a Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S 152mm self-propelled gun.