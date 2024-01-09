Ukrainian troops blow up Russia’s terrifying rocket launcher

Ukrainian troops successfully blew up a Russian TOS-1 thermobaric rocket launcher near the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

The successful hit by an FPV (First-Person-View) drone resulted in the fire and then catastrophic detonation of the TOS-1.

A video emerged on social media earlier today showing the drone attack on the TOS-1A with a giant secondary explosion that produces a massive fireball.

The TOS family is a terrifying weapon that comprises several modifications, including the TOS-1, TOS-1A mounted on tank chassis, and the TOS-2 on a 6×6 platform.

Another TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS completely destroyed near Avdiivka. pic.twitter.com/kAF2nvBOx9 — ukraine_defence (@ukrdefence) January 9, 2024

These rocket systems employ thermobaric warheads or fuel-air explosive warheads. They utilize ambient oxygen to create a high-temperature explosion ranging from 2500-3000°C. The devastating weaponry, sometimes referred to as “vacuum bombs,” comprises a fuel container with two separate explosive charges and weighs up to 46 tons.

The primary role of the TOS system is to provide support to infantry and armored units.

However, a notable design flaw of this system lies in its limited firing range. The relatively short shooting distances, ranging from 400-600 to 4500 meters, render these combat vehicles vulnerable to attacks by FPV drones and mortar units, presenting a tactical opportunity for opposing forces.