Monday, September 5, 2022
Ukrainian troops blow up Russian tanks with TB2 drones

By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to release footage showing what it said were successful strikes against Russian forces using the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft.

The Ukrainian military said that Bayraktar TB2 drones with high-precision bomb weapons strike Russian main battle tanks, armoured combat vehicles, and military vehicles during a long-awaited offensive to retake the Russian-held south.

According to some reports, like one from Clash Report, Ukrainian TB2 drones already destroyed Russian military equipment worth $26,5 million, including 8 T-72 type tanks, in the last few days.

Bayraktar TB2 is about the size of a small plane, has cameras on board, and can be armed with laser-guided bombs to provide tactical intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance capability.

TheTB2 is 6.5 m long and has a 12 m wingspan. With a maximum take-off weight of 630 kg, the air vehicle can carry up to 55 kg in mission system and/or weapons payload. Performance specifications give the Bayraktar TB2 a cruising speed of 70 kt, a range of 150 km, an endurance of 24 hours, and a service ceiling of about 30,000 ft.

