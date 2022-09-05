Ukrainian troops blow up Russian tanks with TB2 drones

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to release footage showing what it said were successful strikes against Russian forces using the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft.

The Ukrainian military said that Bayraktar TB2 drones with high-precision bomb weapons strike Russian main battle tanks, armoured combat vehicles, and military vehicles during a long-awaited offensive to retake the Russian-held south.

According to some reports, like one from Clash Report, Ukrainian TB2 drones already destroyed Russian military equipment worth $26,5 million, including 8 T-72 type tanks, in the last few days.

Bayraktar TB2 is about the size of a small plane, has cameras on board, and can be armed with laser-guided bombs to provide tactical intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance capability.

TheTB2 is 6.5 m long and has a 12 m wingspan. With a maximum take-off weight of 630 kg, the air vehicle can carry up to 55 kg in mission system and/or weapons payload. Performance specifications give the Bayraktar TB2 a cruising speed of 70 kt, a range of 150 km, an endurance of 24 hours, and a service ceiling of about 30,000 ft.