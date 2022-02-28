Ukrainian Soldiers shoot down Russian Mi-35 helicopter

Ukrainian Soldiers reportedly have shot down a Russian Mi-35M Hind assault helicopter in Southern Ukraine.

Details are still limited, but according to a local source, the helicopter was shot down in Sahy, in the southern Kherson region, Ukraine.

Mi-35Ms are generally used for attack and military transport missions.

Mi-35M is one of the modern combat helicopters in the Russian Air Force inventory. It is also operated by the armed forces of Venezuela, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Mali.

The chin-mounted turret can be installed with the twin-barrel GSh-23V 23mm cannon with 450 to 470 rounds of ammunition. The gun can fire 3,400 to 3,600 rounds a minute. The stub wings can carry a range of weapon systems, including anti-tank missiles, rocket pods/gun pods or fuel tanks.

Russian Mil Mi-35 downed in Kherson Oblast pic.twitter.com/2QTWqBLrQq — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) February 28, 2022



The military helicopter can be armed with up to eight 9М114 or 9M120 Ataka-V SACLOS radio-guided anti-tank missiles, up to 80 ‘S-8’ 80mm unguided rockets and 20 ‘S-13’ type 122mm unguided aircraft rockets.