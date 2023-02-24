Ukrainian military receives initial batch of Leopard 2 tanks

Ukrainian Army on Friday received the first four Leopard 2 main battle tanks, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

“Today, together with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, the first four Leopard 2A4 tanks were welcomed to Ukraine.,” Oleksii Reznikov said, according to media reports.

Ukrainian Defense Minister said that Kyiv received real support to strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“I am glad to welcome the first “beasts” in our Ukrainian military-technical zoo! We are looking forward to being able to welcome more “kittens,” added the minister.

The German-made tanks are part of a wave of tanks being sent to Ukraine after Ukrainian officials requested them to better match up with Russian forces. Western leaders will transfer the maximum quantities possible and create a U.S.-led NATO-wide effort to provide Ukraine with the ammunition and training necessary to operate and maintain the Leopard 2s.

It is worth mentioning that Germany initially resisted authorizing the transfers amid concerns about escalating the conflict but has told allies that have the tanks they are free to send them to Ukraine.