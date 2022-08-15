Monday, August 15, 2022
Ukrainian military receive four helicopters from Latvia

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukraine’s military has received military helicopters as part of military assistance from Latvia, according to the country’s Defense Minister Artis Pabriks.

“The Ukrainian Air Force has just received 4 helicopters donated by Latvia,” Pabriks said.

Defense Minister also noted that helicopters are soon to be included in the aviation fleet of the Ukrainian Army.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Latvia, two Mi-17 and two Mi-2 helicopters were delivered to the Air Force of Ukraine in partially disassembled form. Before delivery, the helicopters were painted, and one Mi-17 was overhauled.

“The Stingers we sent half a year ago helped delay the Russian invasion. Now, as Ukrainian soldiers start the counterattacks in many places, our donated helicopters will help military operations and save lives,” Minister added.

