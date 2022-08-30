Ukrainian MiG-29 Fulcrums fire AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles at Russian positions

The Ukrainian Air Force has released footage that confirmed that it uses Soviet-design fighter jets to fire radar-killing AGM-88 HARM missiles.

The images obtained from the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly show Ukrainian Air Force firing U.S.-made AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile, or HARM, at Russian positions.

The images reportedly show two ‘HARM’ anti-radiation missiles fired from Soviet-era MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets.

The AGM-88 HARM is an air-to-surface passive sensor missile designed to seek and destroy enemy radar-equipped air defense systems.

The AGM-88 can detect, attack and destroy a target with minimum aircrew input. The proportional guidance system that hones in on enemy radar emissions has a fixed antenna and seeker head in the missile nose. A smokeless, solid-propellant, dual-thrust rocket motor propels the missile.

Earlier this month, Pentagon reported that the latest assistance package includes anti-radar missiles for Ukrainian aircraft to target Russian radar systems.

Colin Kahl, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, said at a press briefing that the US had sent “a number” of the missiles without specifying how many the US has provided or when they were sent. Kahl did not explicitly say what type of anti-radiation missile was sent.

Shortly before that, Russia’s state media claimed that Russian Soldiers have found the wreckage of a U.S.-made AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile, or HARM, on their position following a Ukrainian missile strike.