Ukrainian FPV drone targets Russian Buk missile system

Ukrainian forces blow up a Russian BUK series surface-to-air missile system with a deadly drone strike.

The Militarnyi has reported that Soldiers from Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade have destroyed the Buk missile system with a First-Person View (FPV) kamikaze drone.

The imagery of the apparent Ukrainian strikes on the Russian Buk system appeared on social media earlier today.

The video was shared with the caption: “A $500 FPV drone hit the occupiers’ anti-aircraft missile system worth about $100 million.”

The BUK missile system, also referred to by NATO as the SA-11 Gadfly, is a Russian-made mobile medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system designed to defend field troops and logistical installations against air threats. It is intended to defeat tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise missiles, helicopters and other aerodynamic targets throughout the entire range of their combat employment in severe ECM environments, as well as Lance-type tactical ballistic missiles, HARM-type antiradar missiles and other airborne and ground-based high precision weapons and to engage waterborne and radio-contrast ground targets.